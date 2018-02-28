RECIPE: Food Network contestant shares Strawberry Mostachon cake recipe

SAN ANTONIO - Local pastry chef and owner of Délice Chocolatier & Patisserie, Ignacio "Nacho" Aguirre, is gearing up to represent San Antonio in the upcoming Food Network show Spring Baking Championship.

"As soon as I knew I was going, I promised my kids and my wife that I will bake my heart out," Nacho said.

Nacho isn't the first person from his family to compete in the Spring Baking Championship.

Nacho's wife, Susana, participated and was a finalist in the second season of the Food Network show.

"I've got big shoes to fill," Nacho said.

Catch Nacho representing San Antonio in the Spring Baking Championship on Food Network March 12, 2018, at 8pm.

Nacho shared his favorite recipe for a refreshing Spring themed cake:

Mostachon

4 egg whites

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

(Make meringue)

Food processor

3/4 Cup Pecans or any Nut

3/4 Cup Crackers (any salty one works well)

1 teaspoon baking powder

-Fold-

Mold 2 8" round pre-greased baking pans

Bake 35 min at 325F

--------------------------------

Whipped Cream

1/4 bar cream cheese

3 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup of powdered sugar

---------------------------------

1Lb of fresh strawberries washed, disinfected and sliced (leave 2 for deco)

To get more information on Nacho and his store, just head to their Facebook page.

