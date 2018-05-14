RECIPE: German Rouladen

German Rouladen

Ingredients

4ea boneless round steak very thin about 4oz each

4 tablespoon dijon mustard

4ea bacon slices halved

¼cup onion diced fine

4ea dill pickle spears

Salt & Black Pepper

¼ cup Red Wine

2 cups Beef Broth

1 tablespoon Tomato paste



Instructions

Place steaks on cutting board and pound if necessary to about ¼ inch thick.

Spread 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard on each steak

Top each steak with bacon, then sprinkle onions over each steak

Place one pickle spear at the widest end of the steaks and begin to roll to the smallest end.

Use a wooden skewer or tooth pick to secure the rolled steak.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper Pre heat oven to 350 degrees

Over medium-high heat sear steaks in Dutch oven until browned on all sides.

Place on plate. Add wine, tomato paste, and beef broth to pot and scrap any browned bits on bottom of pot and bring to a boil.

Take off heat add steak rolls, cover, and place into oven for about 1 hour.

To serve just place on plate and spoon some of broth over the rolls.

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.

