RECIPE: Green Chile Chicken Quesadillas with Sweet Corn Pico de Gallo

SAN ANTONIO - You can now take a piece of the iconic restaurant Mi Tierra home with you!

The Mi Tierra Tomatillo Sauce can be found on H-E-B shelves, after La Familia Cortez took home third place in the 2017 H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best contest.

Here's one delicious way to use it:

Green Chile Chicken Quesadillas

Simple, 30 minutes, serves 4

2 cups Monterey Jack Cheese

8-10 Flour or Corn Tortillas

2 Cups of Shredded Chicken

2 Cups of Mi Tierra Tomatillo Sauce

Sweet Corn Pico de Gallo

1 cup of corn cooked

¼ cup of red onion small diced

½ jalapeno, seeded and diced

½ cup of diced tomatoes

¼ cup of chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 Lime

Salt to Taste

Directions:

1. Combine the chicken and Tomatillo Sauce and bring to a simmer, then reserve.

2. For the pico de gallo, combine all the ingredients and reserve.

3. To assemble the quesadillas, heat two tortillas on both sides, melt the cheese on one side. Add the green chile chicken, and top with the other tortilla.

4. Once the cheese is melted, cut the quesadilla in quarters and top with the corn pico de gallo.



