RECIPE: Grilled cheese with pulled pork and pickled onions

SAN ANTONIO - How do you up your grilled cheese game? Add pork and pickled onions! Chef Benjie from Benjie's Munch Truck and Benjie's Munch Restaurant shows Mike and Fiona how to make this delicious summertime snack.

Chef Benjie's motto is to not to be afraid to take chances, experiment and try new things. He says he tries to make every bite the best bite, spreading the flavors all the way to the edge, from the first bite to the last.

Benjie's Munch also makes an effort to work with different dietary needs, such as keto, gluten-free, vegetarian and more.

Benjie's Munch Restaurant is located at 1218 W. Bitters Rd., Suite 107, on San Antonio's North Side. Benjie's Munch features the following new menu items:

- Churros and chocolate toffee mousse

- Shrimp po'boy

- Keto quesadilla with blackened chicken

- Buffalo bacon chicken sandwich

- Patty melt

- "Berry good" berry salad (video below)

- B.F.D. (breakfast for dinner) grilled cheese

Follow Benjie's Munch on Facebook and Instagram, and be sure to check out the food truck and restaurant's website for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.