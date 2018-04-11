RECIPE: Healthy pasta and roasted carrots

Healthy Pasta and Meatballs
1lb Whole Grain Pasta*
16ea Turkey Meatballs (pre-cooked) *
4c Pre-made spaghetti Sauce *
Salt as needed
Parmesan cheese (optional)
Instructions:
- Fill a large pot 2/3 full of water, add a pinch of salt, bring to a boil. Add pasta
- While pasta is cooking, heat sauce in a pan, add meatballs and cover. Simmer for 5-10 minutes
- Serve while hot! ¼ of the pasta, 1c sauce, and 4 meatballs = 1 svg
Tips:
- Don’t be afraid to buy premade meatballs! They’re usually made with simple ingredients, pre-cooked, and fast to thaw
- Always read your labels! Under Ingredients, ensure there is no added sugars, tomatoes create their own sweetness naturally, no need to add more!
- There’s lots of types of pasta! Give your child the choice to choose the shape! They’re more invested when they get to make decisions
Parmesan Roasted Carrots
1lb peeled and sliced carrots
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
1 tsp Italian seasoning
1 Tbsp Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Toss all ingredients together in a bowl.
- Spread out on a cookie tray, place in oven and cook for 10min
- When done, sprinkle with more parmesan for flavor
