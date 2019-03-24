RECIPE: Italian roasted salmon with Texas citrus

SAN ANTONIO - Blood orange and lemon with fennel and roasted salmon? Don't mind if we do! Pharm Table shares a delicious recipe for spring.

Italian roasted salmon with Texas citrus, bay leaves & fennel

Ingredients:

• 2 cups fresh fennel, mandolin sliced

• 1 teaspoon fresh turmeric, peeled and grated

• 1 cup fresh Texas bay leaves

• 1 cup green olives

• 1 Meyer or regular lemon and blood orange, sliced thinly on a mandolin (seeds removed)

• 5 chile Pequín (dry toasted and crumbled)

• coarsely ground pepper

• 1 (2-pound) skinless salmon fillet, organic or verlasso

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• Sea salt to taste

• Fresh rosemary

• Fresh oregano

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Rub turmeric into salmon filet and sprinkle evenly with salt. Sprinkle salmon with chile Pequín and ground pepper. Place fresh rosemary and oregano in pan, lay salmon filet on top of fresh herbs. Add fennel, bay leaves and olives, spread evenly over the top of the salmon. Lay lemon and blood orange slices on top of salmon and drizzle with olive oil. Roast in oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes and enjoy!

You can try this dish at Pharm Table's Symphony of Flavors series on March 29 and 30. The restaurant is located across the street from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, at 106 Auditorium Circle.

