RECIPE: Jezebel wings from Bexar Ktichens

Jezebel Sauce Original Recipe

Yield: About 3 cups

Ingredients:

1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple

1 cup apple juice

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup prepared hot horseradish

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup Louisiana style hot sauce, such as Crystal

Directions:

Process the crushed pineapple in a blender or food processor until finely chopped. Add to

a heavy pot with the apple juice, sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil and cook until

thick and darkened in color, about 20 minutes. Stir in the horseradish, mustard, red

pepper flakes, and hot sauce. Add additional hot sauce to taste. Toss with cooked chicken

wings. Serve with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.

