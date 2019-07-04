SA Live

RECIPE: La Margarita Bomb Pop-a-Rita

By Sabrina Evans

SAN ANTONIO - Enjoy your Fourth of July with this festive and delicious margarita brought to you by La Margarita!

Bomb Pop-a-Rita Recipe: 

Related Stories

Ingredients: 

  • 1.25 ounces Tequila
  • .50 ounces orange liquor
  • .75 ounces lime juice
  • 8 ounces ice
  • 1 ounce frozen strawberries
  • 1 ounce frozen black berries
  • 1 red, white and blue popsicle

Directions: 

Combine all ingredients together and blend until properly mixed. Pour into a large margarita glass. Top off with popsicle. 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.