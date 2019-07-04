RECIPE: La Margarita Bomb Pop-a-Rita

SAN ANTONIO - Enjoy your Fourth of July with this festive and delicious margarita brought to you by La Margarita!
Bomb Pop-a-Rita Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1.25 ounces Tequila
- .50 ounces orange liquor
- .75 ounces lime juice
- 8 ounces ice
- 1 ounce frozen strawberries
- 1 ounce frozen black berries
- 1 red, white and blue popsicle
Directions:
Combine all ingredients together and blend until properly mixed. Pour into a large margarita glass. Top off with popsicle.
