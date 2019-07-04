RECIPE: La Margarita Bomb Pop-a-Rita

SAN ANTONIO - Enjoy your Fourth of July with this festive and delicious margarita brought to you by La Margarita!

Bomb Pop-a-Rita Recipe:

Ingredients:

1.25 ounces Tequila

.50 ounces orange liquor

.75 ounces lime juice

8 ounces ice

1 ounce frozen strawberries

1 ounce frozen black berries

1 red, white and blue popsicle

Directions:

Combine all ingredients together and blend until properly mixed. Pour into a large margarita glass. Top off with popsicle.

