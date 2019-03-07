RECIPE: La Margarita's Capirotada

A delicious lenten dessert recipe by La Margarita! Capirotada is a bread pudding made with cheese, traditionally served during lent. Enjoy!

Capirotada

Ingredients:

• 6 cups cubed bolillo rolls or French rolls

• 5 cups water

• 12 ounces piloncillo or 1½ cups packed dark brown sugar

• 4 cinnamon sticks

• 5 whole cloves

• 2 cups shredded cheese

• 3/4 cup raisins

• 4 tablespoons butter

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Melt the butter and toss the cubed bread in the butter to coat the bread slightly and toast in the oven for 5 minutes.

3. Combine water, piloncillo, cinnamon sticks, and cloves in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, creating a syrup. Simmer syrup for about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let steep, covered for 2 hours.

4. Pour through a strainer and discard cinnamon sticks and cloves. Set syrup aside (you can do this step up to a week in advance).

5. Spray a large baking dish with non-stick spray, layer ingredients in one-third of the toasted bread, one-third of the raisins, one-third of the cheese, and 1 1/2 cups syrup evenly over cheese. Repeat this step two more times.

6. Cover the dish with aluminum foil that has been sprayed with nonstick spray and bake 40 minutes. Uncover and bake until cheese is golden brown, about 10 minutes longer. Serve warm and enjoy!

