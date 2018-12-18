RECIPE: Mexican Hot Chocolate with La Familia Cortez

It's chilly outside, so it's the perfect time to warm up with some hot chocolate! Cariño Cortez, owner of Viva Villa at Market Square, dropped by SA Live to share her recipe for Mexican hot chocolate. Look for it Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Viva Villa Holiday at the Square watch party!

Ingredients:

• Mexican chocolate (sold at Mi Tierra)

• 2 quarts whole milk

• Molinillo (to stir mixture)

Directions:

Heat milk in saucepan or Dutch oven. Add Mexican chocolate to taste and stir with the molinillo. The molinillo will aerate the milk so bubbles will appear. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.