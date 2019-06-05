RECIPE: One-pot chicken & spinach penne pasta by Erin Chase

SAN ANTONIO - Mom and $5 Dinners blogger Erin Chase shares an easy chicken and spinach pasta recipe the whole family will enjoy!

One-Pot Chicken & Spinach Penne Pasta

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 tablespoons salt, divided

• 12 ounces H-E-B vegetable small penne pasta

• 2 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1 1/2 cups shredded chicken (from pre-cooked whole chicken)

• 1 tablespoon pepper

• 28 ounces crushed tomato (1 can)

• 1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes

• 5 ounces organic spinach

• 1/2 cup cream

• 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, extra to garnish (grate it yourself to save money)

Directions:

Boil water in a large pot over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of salt to water and add pasta. Cook pasta until almost al dente, or for 1-2 minutes less than the recommended cook time. Drain.

Pull 1 1/2 cups shredded chicken meat from the pre-cooked whole chicken and set aside. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, and red chili flakes into the pot and stir. Add crushed tomatoes, stirring for a few minutes. Add cream, stirring until incorporated. Add spinach and stir until the spinach cooks down and incorporates. Add chicken, pasta, and parmesan, stirring until pasta is evenly coated. Garnish with more parmesan cheese and serve hot.

