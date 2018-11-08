Pico de Gallo - The Perfecto Margarita is NACHO Average Drink

SAN ANTONIO - Pico De Gallo

To celebrate November, Pico De Gallo is offering their perfecto margarita all month long! For something to go with your drink, try some delicious nachos. The beef nachos (Mike suggests topping them off with guacamole) will make all of your nacho dreams come true!

To enjoy these menu items and more go to Pico De Gallo for breakfast, lunch or dinner at 111 S. Leona St. on Mondays through Thursdays 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. or Sundays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more, visit any La Familia Cortez restaurant. Don't miss out on these mouthwatering dishes and drinks!

Perfect Margarita

Ingredients Needed:

1 1/2 ounces Reposado Patron

1/2 ounces Patron Orange Liqueur

2 teaspoons Agave Nectar

1/2 fresh lime (juiced)

Recipe:

Fill a shaker with Reposado Patron, Patron Orange Liqueur, agave nectar and freshly squeezed lime juice. Add ice into the shaker and shake well. Strain and pour into a martini glass and add any additional garnish. Enjoy!

