RECIPE: Pink Cocktails - PINKS ON THE PATIO

SAN ANTONIO - Pinks on The Patio

Pinks on The Patio is an event hosted by La Cantera Resort and Spa featuring cocktails (non-alcoholic drinks will be offered), food and live music in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. All of the proceeds from this event goes to WINGS to provide breast health care services to women in the Central and South Texas areas -- regardless of their financial circumstances.

Their next event is this Thursday, October 25th starting at 4 p.m. to midnight.

Aperol Spritz Recipe

2 oz or hefty pour of Aperol

Add Ice

Top it off with Champagne

Stir and enjoy!

Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Recipe

Add 2 oz Seedlip Spirit

Add a dash of Raspberry Syrup

Add a dash of Lemon Juice

Shake, pour, and enjoy!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.