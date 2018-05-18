RECIPE: Red Velvet Cupcakes

SAN ANTONIO - Air Force Veteran Alexis Galadriel of "Galadriels Goods" creates decadent desserts such as her Red Velvet Cupcakes and Churned Ice Cream.

Alexis Galdriel found her passion for creating desserts towards the end of serving 15 years in the Air Force. She then decided to make desserts or what she calls "Decadence at its finest"

As one reviewer put it:

If I could give this Baker 6 stars, I would. The absolute best tasting desserts I have ever had! Not to mention the attention to detail she puts into each and every item. The freshest ingredients, from homemade vanilla to only the finest of flours, butters and eggs, from start to finish.... Perfection!

Red Velvet Cupcake

Sugar

Flower

1/2 cup of buttermilk

Cocoa Powder

Salt

Baking Soda

Baking Powder

Cornstarch

2 eggs plus 1 egg yolk

Oil

Sour Cream

Vanilla

Red Food Coloring (for the red color)

Then mix, pour, bake and enjoy.

Let Galadriel Goods provide dessert for your next event.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.