RECIPE: Red, White and Blue Fresh Watermelon Salad with a Bold Tony's Twist

SAN ANTONIO - Red, White and Blue Fresh Watermelon Salad with a Bold Tony's Twist
8 cups 1 1/4-inch chunks seedless watermelon
2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Bold Seasoning
2 cups fresh blueberries
1 tablespoon chopped mint
6 cups fresh arugula leaves or small watercress sprigs
1-2 cups crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted
2 Tablespoons Tony Chachere Zesty Sandwich Sauce
Season watermelon with Bold Seasoning. Mix next ingredients and chill.
