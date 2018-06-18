RECIPE: Red, White and Blue Fresh Watermelon Salad with a Bold Tony's Twist

SAN ANTONIO - Red, White and Blue Fresh Watermelon Salad with a Bold Tony's Twist





8 cups 1 1/4-inch chunks seedless watermelon

2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Bold Seasoning

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 tablespoon chopped mint

6 cups fresh arugula leaves or small watercress sprigs

1-2 cups crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted

2 Tablespoons Tony Chachere Zesty Sandwich Sauce



Season watermelon with Bold Seasoning. Mix next ingredients and chill.

