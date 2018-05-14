RECIPE: Rio Diablo Cocktail

World Whiskey Day is coming up on Saturday, May 19, and Devils River Whiskey is making sure you're ready to celebrate!

Rio Diablo

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Devils River Bourbon

1/2 oz Chambord

1/2 oz lime juice

1/4 oz simple syrup

1 1/2 oz ginger beer

Red (or black) Himalayan Sea Salt

Directions

1. Add Devils River Bourbon, Chambord, lime juice and simple syrup to a shaker and fill with ice.

2. Rub the rim of the glass with the lime slice to make the salt stick to it.

3. Shake the other ingredients with ice, then carefully pour into the glass (taking care not to dislodge any salt). Garnish with lime wedge and serve over ice.

