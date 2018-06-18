RECIPE: Slow Cooker Cajun Terriyaki Sticky Beef Ribs

SAN ANTONIO - Slow Cooker Cajun Teriyaki Sticky Beef Ribs



These Tony Chachere's Ribs are delicious, tender and full of flavor.



4 pounds beef short ribs (about 4 inches long)

Tony Chachere Beef 30 Minute Marinade

Tony Chachere Bold Seasoning

3/4 cup teriyaki sauce

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 medium scallions, finely chopped



Marinate ribs in 30 Minute Marinade. Take out and season with Bold Seasoning.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet. Brown ribs and place in slow cooker. Mix terriyaki sauce and siracha sauce.

Cook on low heat for 7 hours. Take ribs out and summer sauce until reduced to thick glaze. Place ribs back in, sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions.

Then of course, Enjoy!

