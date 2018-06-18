RECIPE: Slow Cooker Cajun Terriyaki Sticky Beef Ribs

SAN ANTONIO - Slow Cooker Cajun Teriyaki Sticky Beef Ribs
These Tony Chachere's Ribs are delicious, tender and full of flavor.
4 pounds beef short ribs (about 4 inches long)
Tony Chachere Beef 30 Minute Marinade
Tony Chachere Bold Seasoning
3/4 cup teriyaki sauce
1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
2 medium scallions, finely chopped
Marinate ribs in 30 Minute Marinade. Take out and season with Bold Seasoning.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet. Brown ribs and place in slow cooker. Mix terriyaki sauce and siracha sauce.
Cook on low heat for 7 hours. Take ribs out and summer sauce until reduced to thick glaze. Place ribs back in, sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions.
Then of course, Enjoy!
