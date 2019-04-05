RECIPE: Spiced-up jalapeno meatballs by Zocca Cuisine d'Italia

SAN ANTONIO - That's a spicy meatball! Jeff Foresman, executive chef at Zocca Cuisine d’Italia at the Westin, shares his jalapeno-filled meatball recipe with Mike and Jen.

It's called "Zocca's famous meatball with a twist" and it contains roasted jalapeno and poblano peppers, house-dade jalapeno ricotta, pickled jalapeno-cheddar crostini and spicy marinara sauce.

Chef Foresman also offered up a sweet corn cupcake stuffed with what he called "cowboy candy" (candied jalapenos and bacon), topped off with a savory chipotle buttercream frosting.

Watch the video (above) and dig in! The chef reveals a Fiesta medal at the end!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.