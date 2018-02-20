RECIPE: Tamale Pie

SAN ANTONIO - We're putting a tasty twist on one of South Texas' favorites, tamales!

The Sweet Life Blog's Vianney Rodriguez created a tamale pie. Her recipe is below:

Ingredients:

For Pork:

2 pounds boneless pork shoulder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried Mexican oregano

1 large white onion, chopped

1 bay leaf

8 cups low-sodium chicken broth

For Tamale Pie:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 medium zucchinis, diced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

3 cups shredded pork

1 cup salsa verde

1 cup masa harina

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup shortening

¼ cup cilantro

¾ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 ½ cups warm water or warm chicken broth

Garnish: avocado sauce, radishes

Instructions:

1. For Pork: Place pork in slow cooker, sprinkle with cumin and oregano. Add onion, bay leaf and cover with chicken broth. Cover, cook on low for 4-6 until fork tender. Discard bay leaf, shred and use to

make tamale pies.

2. For Tamale Pies: Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet over medium- high heat oil. Add onion, zucchini and sauté until translucent, about 3 minutes, season with cumin, salt and pepper. Stir in shredded pork and salsa verde; stir to combine and heat through. Once heated through remove from

heat, set aside. To prepare topping mix masa harina, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Using

fingers cut in shortening into dry ingredients, add cilantro and shredded cheese. Slowly pour in

warm water or warm chicken broth, stirring to combine.

3. Divide shred pork evenly into 4 (10 oz) cast iron skillets or ramekins coated with non-stick

cooking spray.

4. Top evenly with masa harina, place on baking sheet and bake for 15-18 minutes until masa is

golden brown, serve warm garnished with avocado sauce and sliced radishes.

