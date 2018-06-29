Recipe: Twang-a-Rita Nectarberry- Strawberry Mint Refresher

SAN ANTONIO - Ingredients:
- Lime wedge 1 ea
- Twang-a-Rita Nectarberry,
- garnish
- As needed
- Strawberries, diced 2-3 ea
- Mint leaves 4-6 ea
- Simple syrup ¾ oz.
- White rum 2 oz.
- Lime juice ¾ oz.
- Ice As needed
Directions:
- Place the Twang-a-Rita Nectarberry on a small plate. Run the lime wedge around the rim of a high-ball glass and dip into rimmer, twisting to coat evenly.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine strawberries, mint, and simple syrup. Muddle together until the leaves start to break down. Add rum and lime juice. Top with ice.
- Shake until well combined and pour into prepared glass. Finish with club soda and garnish with strawberry and mint sprig.
