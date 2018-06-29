Recipe: Twang-a-Rita Paloma Love- Love Birds

SAN ANTONIO - Ingredients:
- Lime wedge, garnish 1 ea
- Twang-a-Rita Paloma Love,
- garnish
- As needed
- Tequila 1.5 oz.
- Grapefruit juice ¾ oz.
- Agave ½ oz.
- Lime juice ½ ea (~1/2 oz.)
- Ice As needed
- Shiner Ruby Red Bird 4 oz.
Directions:
- Place the Twang-a-Rita Paloma Love on a small plate. Run the lime wedge around the rim of a high-ball glass and dip into rimmer, twisting to coat evenly.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, grapefruit juice, agave, and juice from half a lime. Top with ice and shake until well combined.
- Pour into prepared glass and add Shiner Ruby Red Bird. Garnish with lime wedge (or grapefruit slice).
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.