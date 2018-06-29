SA Live

Recipe: Twang-a-Rita Paloma Love- Love Birds

What's a Summer drink without a little "twang"

By Dustin Paulos

SAN ANTONIO - Ingredients:

  • Lime wedge, garnish 1 ea
  • Twang-a-Rita Paloma Love​,
  • garnish
  • As needed
  • Tequila 1.5 oz.
  • Grapefruit juice ¾ oz.
  • Agave ½ oz.
  • Lime juice ½ ea (~1/2 oz.)
  • Ice As needed
  • Shiner Ruby Red Bird 4 oz.

Directions:

More Headlines

  1. Place the Twang-a-Rita Paloma Love​ on a small plate. Run the lime wedge around the rim of a high-ball glass and dip into rimmer, twisting to coat evenly.
  2. In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, grapefruit juice, agave, and juice from half a lime. Top with ice and shake until well combined.
  3. Pour into prepared glass and add Shiner Ruby Red Bird. Garnish with lime wedge (or grapefruit slice).

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.