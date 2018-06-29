Recipe: ZAS! Chili Lime - Mexican Street Corn-on-the-cob

SAN ANTONIO - Ingredients:
- Vegetable oil 2 T
- Sweet corn 4 ears
- Mayonnaise ½ cup
- Cotija cheese or Queso
- fresco, crumbled
- ¾ cup
- Cilantro, chopped 2 T
- Lime, cut into wedges ½ each
- ZAS! Chile Lime 4 tsp.
- Salt and black pepper TT
- Hot sauce (optional) TT
Directions:
- 1. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Brush each ear with oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Place on grill and cook, turning on all sides, for 8-10 minutes, or until cooked through.
- 2. Remove from the grill and immediately brush each ear with mayonnaise. Then roll in the cheese and sprinkle with cilantro.
- Finish with a squeeze of fresh lime juice and liberal sprinkling of ZAS! Chile Lime.
Tips:
➢ Add hot sauce to mayonnaise for an extra kick!
➢ Corn can also be boiled, if desired, instead of grilling. If boiling the corn, the vegetable oil can be omitted from recipe and cook time will be decreased to 4-6 minutes.
