SA Live

Recipe: ZAS! Chili Lime - Mexican Street Corn-on-the-cob

Add some "twang" to your corn!

By Dustin Paulos

SAN ANTONIO - Ingredients:

  • Vegetable oil 2 T
  • Sweet corn 4 ears
  • Mayonnaise ½ cup
  • Cotija cheese or Queso
  • fresco, crumbled
  • ¾ cup
  • Cilantro, chopped 2 T
  • Lime, cut into wedges ½ each
  • ZAS! Chile Lime 4 tsp.
  • Salt and black pepper TT
  • Hot sauce (optional) TT

Directions:

More Food on SA Live

  1. 1. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Brush each ear with oil and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Place on grill and cook, turning on all sides, for 8-10 minutes, or until cooked through.
  3. 2. Remove from the grill and immediately brush each ear with mayonnaise. Then roll in the cheese and sprinkle with cilantro.
  4. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lime juice and liberal sprinkling of ZAS! Chile Lime​.

Tips:

Add hot sauce to mayonnaise for an extra kick!

Corn can also be boiled, if desired, instead of grilling. If boiling the corn, the vegetable oil can be omitted from recipe and cook time will be decreased to 4-6 minutes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.