RECIPE: Zedric's Italian Beef Bowl

Italian Beef Bowl
Ingredients:
Lean beef
Garlic
Mushrooms
Onion
Yellow Wax Beans
Brussels Sprouts
Oregano
Thyme
Fire roasted peppers
Feta Cheese
Directions:
We start by sautéing lean beef with fresh garlic, onion, mushrooms, yellow wax beans, and sliced brussel sprouts. Seasoned with oregano and thyme and topped with fire roasted peppers and feta cheese!
