RECIPE: Chorizo & cheddar omelet

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking to treat yourself this Easter, SweetFire Kitchen at La Cantera Resort and Spa has you covered! Learn how to make the restaurant's chorizo and cheddar omelet offered at its Easter brunch!

SweetFire Kitchen's Easter Feast brunch will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 21. The restaurant advises participants to make reservations. More information is available on SweetFire Kitchen's website.

Chorizo and cheddar omelet recipe

Ingredients:

• 2 eggs, beaten

• 2 ounces Mexican chorizo, cooked

• 1 tablespoon onion, minced

• 1 teaspoon jalapeno, minced

• 1 ounce cheddar cheese

• 1 tablespoon green onion, chopped

Directions:

Heat oil in frying pan on medium high heat. Mix chorizo, jalapeno and onion into beaten eggs. Pour egg mixture into pan. Flip over eggs and let cook for 10 seconds on other side. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese and flip half of omelet onto the other half. Top with green onions and serve hot.

