RECIPES: Easy, healthy summer recipes to make as a family

SAN ANTONIO - The Culinary Health Education Program (CHEF) teaches children and families basic nutrition and practical cooking skills, with the long-term goal of motivating individuals and communities to adopt and sustain healthier eating habits.

Registered Dietitian, Katherine Bowen, shares three simple recipes:

Fun Fruit Pizzas

(4 servings)

Ingredients:

2 whole wheat sandwich thins or English muffins, split in half

4 ounces low-fat plain cream cheese, softened

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ tablespoon honey

Directions:

Toast each round lightly. In a small bowl, combine the low-fat cream cheese with the vanilla extract and honey. Stir well to combine. Spread about a Tablespoon of the cream cheese on top of each sandwich round. Top with a variety of fruits. Have fun and be creative!

Use additional toppings, if desired.

Ranchy Dip

(8 servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup plain low-fat or nonfat Greek yogurt

juice of 1 lemon

2 Tablespoons dried parsley

2 Tablespoons dried chives

1 teaspoon dried dill

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Cover and store in the refrigerator at least half an hour before serving.

Strawberry Lemonade with Chia Seeds

Ingredients:

1-liter water

1 cup of fresh strawberries, halved

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup agave nectar

3 tablespoons chia seeds

2 tablespoons mint leaves, crushed

Directions:

Combine water, lemon, strawberries, and agave nectar and blend. Add chia seeds and mint. Let sit for one hour before serving to allow the chia seeds to gel up.

