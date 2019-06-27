RECIPES: Easy, healthy summer recipes to make as a family

SAN ANTONIO - The Culinary Health Education Program (CHEF) teaches children and families basic nutrition and practical cooking skills, with the long-term goal of motivating individuals and communities to adopt and sustain healthier eating habits.
Registered Dietitian, Katherine Bowen, shares three simple recipes:
Fun Fruit Pizzas
(4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 2 whole wheat sandwich thins or English muffins, split in half
- 4 ounces low-fat plain cream cheese, softened
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ tablespoon honey
Directions:
- Toast each round lightly.
- In a small bowl, combine the low-fat cream cheese with the vanilla extract and honey. Stir well to combine.
- Spread about a Tablespoon of the cream cheese on top of each sandwich round.
- Top with a variety of fruits. Have fun and be creative!
Use additional toppings, if desired.
Ranchy Dip
(8 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup plain low-fat or nonfat Greek yogurt
- juice of 1 lemon
- 2 Tablespoons dried parsley
- 2 Tablespoons dried chives
- 1 teaspoon dried dill
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir well.
- Cover and store in the refrigerator at least half an hour before serving.
Strawberry Lemonade with Chia Seeds
Ingredients:
- 1-liter water
- 1 cup of fresh strawberries, halved
- ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ½ cup agave nectar
- 3 tablespoons chia seeds
- 2 tablespoons mint leaves, crushed
Directions:
- Combine water, lemon, strawberries, and agave nectar and blend.
- Add chia seeds and mint.
- Let sit for one hour before serving to allow the chia seeds to gel up.
