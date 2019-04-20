RECIPES: Fiesta cocktails with the WEBB Party

SAN ANTONIO - Tasty beverages for the party with a purpose! The WEBB Party will take place Friday night at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available online.

The iconic WEBB Party started as a private AIDS fundraiser in 1993, and became an official Fiesta event in 2004. Party-goers will find high-energy dance music, live entertainment, full-service bars, exotic cuisine tastings and an eclectic, fun-loving crowd.

This year’s theme, “Stayin’ Alive,” celebrates both the Disco Era of the 1970s and the breakthroughs in HIV medical care that have led to longer, healthier lives for those affected. American Idol finalist Ada Vox will perform.

Check out these festive Fiesta cocktail recipes featuring Tito's Vodka that will be on hand for the WEBB Party!

Viva Tito's

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Tito's Handmade Vodka

• 1 ounce mango puree

• 1/2 ounce lime juice

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

• Topo Chico

• Tajin

Directions:

Mix vodka, mango puree, lime juice and simple syrup in shaker. Pour mixture into Tajin-rimmed glass. Top with Topo Chico

Studio 54

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces Tito's Handmade Vodka

• Soda water/Topo Chico

• Lime wedge

• Orange wedge

Directions:

Mix vodka and soda water or Topo Chico in glass. Garnish with lime wedge and orange wedge.

Boogie Nights

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces Tito's Handmade Vodka

• Lemonade

• Lemon wedge

Directions:

Pour vodka and lemonade into glass. Garnish with lemon wedge.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.