RECIPES: Granola-inspired power breakfasts

SAN ANTONIO - Greek Yogurt Breakfast Bowl

(1 serving)

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup non fat, plain Greek yogurt

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon honey

• ½ cup fresh fruit of choice

• 1 tablespoon walnuts, chopped

• 1 tablespoon toasted unsweetened coconut

• Optional: 1 tablespoon chia seeds



Directions:

1. In a bowl, combine yogurt, cinnamon, vanilla, and honey. Stir well.

2. Top with fruit, walnuts, coconut, and chia seeds. Stir to combine before serving.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Granola Cups with Yogurt and Fruit

(1 serving)

Ingredients:

• Cooking spray, as needed

• 1 ½ cup plain fat free Greek yogurt, divided

• 1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, melted • ½ cup honey

• 1 egg • 2 teaspoons vanilla • 2 teaspoons cinnamon

• Pinch of salt • 2 cups old-fashioned oats

• ½ cup dried coconut, shredded • ½ cup almonds, sliced

• 1 cup strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease a 12 cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk 1/3 cup yogurt with the butter, honey, egg, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Stir in the oats, coconut, and almonds.

3. Divide the granola mixture into the muffin cups.

4. Use the back of a spoon to push the granola mixture down and up the sides to fit the shape of a cup. Spray again as needed to keep the granola from sticking to the spoon.

5. Bake the cups in the center rack of your oven for 20-30 minutes until they are golden brown (time can vary with different ovens).

6. Remove and cool for 10-15 minutes on a wire rack.

7. Fill cups with a dollop of the remaining yogurt and top with mixed fruit.

Granola

Recipes provided by: Culinary Health Education Program (CHEF)

Click here for more recipes or to learn about their cooking classes.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.