SA Live

RECIPES: Healthy batch cooking for quick and easy family meals with CHEF program

Registered dietitian Katy Bowen teaches Mike & Jen how to make meals kids love

By Diana Winters - Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - Katy Bowen, registered dietitian nutritionist with the CHEF program, teaches Mike and Jen how to batch cook quick and healthy family recipes your kids will love!

Her recipes include flank steak, chicken, fruit, quinoa, salad, cheese and vegetables. The idea is to cook up what you need in batches so you can have family meals that can be thrown together quickly for the whole week.

CHEF is a Culinary Health Education Program that teaches basic nutrition and practical cooking skills to children and their families. It focuses on sustainable food and healthy eating habits. For more information and recipes, check out the program's website

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.