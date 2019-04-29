RECIPES: Kentucky Derby-themed cocktails made with award-winning bourbon

SAN ANTONIO - In less than a week, the nation will once again tune in to view the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.

To get fans in the groove and ready for the Derby, Garrison Brothers Distillery is serving up some signature cocktails ahead of the big race!

Founded in 2006, Garrison Brothers Distillery has been authentically producing straight bourbon whiskey on a small farm and ranch in Hye, Texas, which is just west of Johnson City.

Its bourbon has claimed several notable awards, including three American Micro Whiskey of the Year honors in Jim Murray's Whiskey Bible.

On Saturday, Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its Balmorhea Bourbon, which helped the business earn its third American Micro Whiskey of the Year award in 2019.

Not only will folks get a chance to buy the Balmorhea Bourbon at the distillery's ranch, but they can also expect live music from local artists and craft food and drinks from local artisans.

To learn more about the event and about the Balmorhea Bourbon, click here.

To get ready for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, enjoy making these recipes:

How to make a Texas Mint Julep

• 2.5 oz Garrison Brothers 2019 Small batch bourbon

• 1 oz mint infused simple syrup

• Combine all ingredients in mixing tin with ice

• Shake and strain over crushed ice into a julep glass

• Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

• Serve and enjoy

How to make a Garrison Brothers Brown Derby

• 1 ½ oz Garrison Brothers 2019 Small Batch Bourbon

• 1 oz hand squeezed grapefruit juice

• ½ oz honey syrup

• Combine all ingredients in mixing tin with ice

• Strain into a chilled coupe glass

• Garnish with expressed grapefruit zest twist

• Serve and enjoy.

How to enjoy Garrison Brothers Balmorhea Twice Barreled Bourbon Neat

• Pour 2 oz Balmorhea into glass

• Serve and enjoy!

