RECIPES: Fresh take on s'mores, burrata with fruit

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B Chef Scott Tompkins has a new take on the camping classic, s'mores! Check out the recipes for his grilled s'mores dip and burrata with stone fruit and strawberries.

You can find more H-E-B recipes on their website.

Grilled S'mores Dip

(12 servings)

Ingredients:

• 4 ounces salted butter

• 10 ounces 60 percent bittersweet chocolate chips

• 2 cups mini marshmallows, plus more as desired

• 20 ounces graham crackers, as needed for dipping

Directions:

Preheat grill to 350°F or medium high heat.

Place butter and chocolate into a small cast iron skillet. Place on grill and slowly whisk to melt.

Once chocolate is smooth add marshmallows and stir in and allow to just get soft. Remove from grill

and spread onto graham crackers.

Place cast iron back onto grill to reheat as necessary to make spreadable.

Burrata with Stone Fruit & Strawberries

(2 servings)

Ingredients:

• 2 large peaches, pit removed, diced

• 16 ounces strawberries, diced small

• 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

• 1 tablespoon Modena 4 Leaf Aged Balsamic Vinegar, plus more as needed

• 1/4 cup fresh mint, roughly chopped

• 8 ounces Bel Gioioso Burrata, liquid drained

Directions:

Place peaches and strawberries into a bowl, add olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mint and a pinch of salt

and pepper. Toss to combine.

Place fruit into two bowls evenly, lay burrata on top of fruit drizzle with more balsamic vinegar and

season to taste.

Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.