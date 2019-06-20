RECIPES: Protein-rich breakfast & treat ideas

SAN ANTONIO - Summer can put you in a real hot spot for over-indulging in bad-for-you foods.

Shawn Kraft of Kraft Fitness is keeping us on the straight and narrow with healthy options for your summer snacks and quick breakfasts on the go!

Protein smoothies & easy protein powder breakfasts

Option 1

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop Replenish Protein by Kraft Fitness

• 1 scoop All In One Greens by Kraft Fitness

• 1 tablespoon organic peanut butter

• 3-4 strawberries, diced

• Cinnamon, to taste

Option 2

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop All In One Greens by Kraft Fitness

• 1 cup water or unsweetened almond milk

• 1/3 cup blueberries

Directions for smoothies:

Add all ingredients into blender and puree until smooth.

Option 3

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop Replenish Protein by Kraft Fitness

• Cooked oatmeal

• Strawberries

Directions:

Add protein to cooked oatmeal and top with fresh strawberries.

Option 4

Ingredients:

• 1/2 scoop protein powder

• Plain yogurt

• Cinnamon and raw almonds, to taste

Directions:

Stir protein powder and cinnamon into yogurt. Top with a few raw almonds.

Option 5 (to gain weight)

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop All In One Greens by Kraft Fitness

• 1 scoop protein powder

• 1-1 1/2 cups milk

• 1/2 cup oatmeal

• 1-2 tablespoons organic peanut butter

Directions:

Add all ingredients into blender and puree until smooth.

Protein ice cream

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups frozen berries

• 1 scoop Body by Kraft vanilla protein powder

• 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 teaspoon honey, agave or other sweetener, to taste (optional)

Directions:

Place frozen berries into food processor, add protein powder, almond milk and sweetener if desired. Blend for about 20 seconds, then scrape the sides and add more milk if desired. Blend again until the mixture reaches ice cream consistency. Enjoy immediately or freeze for later.

Body by Kraft protein bites

(Makes 20-24 balls)

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups gluten-free rolled oats

• 1/2 cup Body by Kraft vanilla protein powder (about 2 scoops)

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 tablespoon chia seeds

• 1/2 cup smooth organic peanut butter

• 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

• 1/3 cup chopped almonds

• 2-4 tablespoons almond milk (unsweetened)

Directions:

Mix oats, protein powder, cinnamon and chia seeds in a large bowl. Add in peanut butter and chocolate chips, stir. Mixture should be slightly sticky and crumbly.

Add in milk, a tablespoon at a time. Stir until the mixture comes together in a sticky ball that holds together. Add more liquid (not too much), if mixture is too dry.

Roll mixture into balls using your hands. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight. Store in fridge until ready to eat.

Baked oatmeal protein muffin cups

Ingredients:

• 1 cup blueberries, dark chocolate chips or add-in of choice

• 2 large eggs

• 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

• 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

• 2 tablespoon flax meal

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 scoops (about 1/2 cup) vanilla protein powder

• 3 cups gluten-free rolled oats

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Lightly grease a muffin tin with extra virgin olive oil spray.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs with the applesauce and milk until smooth.

In a separate bowl, combine the flax, protein powder, cinnamon, and oats. Add the liquid to the oat mixture to combine until all the oats are covered. Fold the add-ins (blueberries, chocolate chips, etc.) into the batter carefully.

Fill the muffin tins about three-quarters of the way full. Bake at 350° F for 25 minutes or until the tops of the muffins look slightly brown.

Remove from the oven and and transfer the muffins to a wire baking rack to cool for about 10 minutes.

Muffins may be stored in the refrigerator 1.5 weeks or in the freezer up to 1 month.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.