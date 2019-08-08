RECIPES: Strawberry barbeque shredded chicken sliders, tomatillo chicken taco, chicken chop suey

SAN ANTONIO - Catch the Wave

Catch the Wave is a food truck well known for its delicious tacos and wonderful staff. It is located at 111 Probandt but has many restaurant takeovers. To get a taste for what it's all about, check out its simple recipes using rotisserie chicken. For more information, visit it on Instagram and Facebook.

Strawberry BBQ Shredded Chicken Sliders

Ingredients:

1 ea rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 ea Catch the Wave Jam, strawberry jam

For the barbecue sauce

1.75 cups ketchup

½ cup water

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. Chinese five spice powder

to taste kosher salt

to taste black pepper

as needed olive oil

For the slaw

½ apple green apple, julienned

¼ napa cabbage,medium, thinly sliced

1 carrots, medium, julienned

4 oz. house aioli or mayonnaise

4 oz. Dijon mustard

4 ea gluten-free bread or Hawaiian rolls



Instructions:

For the strawberry barbeque sauce:

Combine all of the ingredients in a saucepan and warm gently over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Add Catch The Wave strawberry jam and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Store in the refrigerator for up to one month in an airtight container. Makes approximately four cups.

For the slaw:

In a large bowl; add the green apple, cabbage, carrots, aioli, and dijon mustard. Mix well to incorporate all ingredients. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

For the dish:

Shred the rotisserie chicken into desired thickness, skins removed. This step can be done three

days in advance. Store in an airtight container. Heat 1 Tbsp. of olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add 1 cup of the shredded chicken and 1/2 cup of strawberry bbq sauce. Stir to incorporate and heat thoroughly.

In a heavy bottom skillet, add 1 Tbsp. of butter and toast each piece of bread, about 1

minute per side. Remove from skillet and assemble sandwiches from the bottom up -- shredded chicken, sauce, slaw and top with bun top.

Catch The Wave Rotisserie Chicken Taco

Ingredients:

1 cup nixtamasa, white, yellow or blue

6 oz. lukewarm water

1 tsp. kosher Salt

2 oz. Catch the Wave Jam, Any flavor

1 ea rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 pound tomatillos, quartered

1 ea red onion, large diced

2 ea jalapeno pepper, rough chop

3 ea garlic cloves, peeled, whole

2 oz. chicken or vegetable stock

3 ea limes, juiced

4 oz. cilantro, freshly chopped, stems optional

1 oz. oregano, fresh

1 tsp. Chinese five spice powder

1 oz. rice wine vinegar

to taste sugar

to taste salt and pepper

for garnish sour cream

for garnish bell pepper, color variety, small, diced

for garnish pickled jalapenos or pickled red onions



Instructions:

For the tortilla:

Add 1 cup of masa harina and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a mixing bowl. Add 4 oz of the warm water and stir until the water is absorbed. Add the rest of the water incrementally until the flour melds into a dough. Use your hands to knead the dough into a cohesive ball. If the dough is sticking to your hands, add a bit of masa harina to dry it out.

Separate the dough into golf ball sized chunks, this will make tortillas approximately 4

inches across.

Flatten the dough balls using a tortilla press or a flat bottomed pan. Be sure to line each side of the dough ball with plastic or ziploc pieces.

Heat a skillet or comal to medium-high heat. Add a tortilla and flip after 10 seconds. Then

cook each side for 1-2 minutes or until light brown spots are forming. Continue cooking the rest of the tortillas. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge.

For the tomatillo salsa:

Preheat an oven to 400°F. Roast tomatillos, red onion, jalapeños, and garlic cloves for 20 minutes. Place the roasted vegetables into a food processor or blender. Add the stock, lime juice, rice wine vinegar, cilantro, oregano, and Chinese five spice. Process to make a smooth salt. Season with sugar, salt, and pepper.

Depending on desired thickness, you can strain the sauce or leave it thicker.

Add oil to medium sauté pan over medium to high heat. Add the shredded chicken to heat

through and brown on one side. Be careful not to cook the chicken too long as this will

dry it out.



Taco assembly:

Place your cooked tortilla on your serving plate. Add 1 tsp. of Catch the

Wave Jam and spread evenly. Add chicken, bell pepper pico, sour cream and roasted

tomatillo salsa. Top with pickled red onions or pickled jalapeños.

Chicken Chop Suey

Ingredients:

½ cup orange juice, fresh

1 cup coconut aminos

2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

¼ cup fish sauce, red boat brand

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. ginger powder

1 tsp. sesame oil, optional

1 ea rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 ea red bell pepper, medium, julienne

1 ea green bell pepper, medium diced

1 ea yellow bell pepper, medium diced

½ ea red onion, very finely diced

3 ea garlic clove, minced

2 tsp. ginger, minced

8 ea button mushrooms, minced

1 ea carrots, julienned

1 ea Catch the Wave Salsa Macha



Instructions:

For the stir-fry sauce:

Combine all of the ingredients in a small jar. Cover it tightly with

a lid and shake well to incorporate before using. This sauce keeps in the refrigerator for up

to two weeks. Don’t forget to shake well again before using it.

For the dish:

Heat 1 Tbsp. of oil to medium-high heat in a wok or a large size sauté pan. Add the red onions

and cook for 5-7 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook for 8-10 minutes. Add bell peppers

and carrots and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the shredded rotisserie chicken, 4 ounces of the stir fry sauce, and Catch the Wave Salsa

Macha. Mix well to incorporate. Add more sauce as needed.

Serve hot with scallions and toasted sesame seeds as a garnish.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.