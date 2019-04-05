RECIPES: Strawberry sheet cake shortcake & strawberry dessert pizza

SAN ANTONIO - Manuel Ramos, Jr., with MMM Strawberries shares a few recipes ahead of the Poteet Strawberry Festival!

The dessert pizza and sheet cake shortcake appeared on SA Live, but the strawberry Nutella crescent rolls are a tasty bonus. Bon appetit!

Strawberry dessert pizza

Ingredients:

• 1 (8-count) package buñuelos

• 2 cups strawberries, mashed or chopped

• 2 tablespoons sugar (optional)

• Whipped cream

• Chocolate syrup

• Optional toppings: chocolate chips, sprinkles, pecans

Directions:

Arrange buñuelos on a plate, top with strawberries, add whipped cream and drizzle with chocolate syrup. Add optional toppings as desired. Enjoy!

Strawberry sheet cake shortcake

Ingredients:

• 1 yellow sheet cake

• 4 cups strawberries, mashed

• 2 tablespoons sugar (optional)

• Cool Whip

Directions:

Follow instructions on yellow cake mix box. Cut piece of sheet cake, add mashed strawberries with sugar mixed in (optional). Add Cool Whip and give it a try!

Strawberry Nutella crescent rolls

Ingredients:

• 1 can of 8 crescent rolls

• Nutella spread

• Strawberries, chopped

• Powdered sugar

• Chopped pecans (optional)



Directions:

Roll out each crescent roll and place each triangle flat on a baking sheet. Spread 1 tablespoon of Nutella on each triangle, add chopped strawberries and sprinkle with chopped pecans (optional). Roll the dough from the long side to create the crescent roll. Bake according to package. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Enjoy!

