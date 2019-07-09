The Look: Resort styles with Leighton W.

SAN ANTONIO - For a summer vacation or a glamorous day by the pool, Leighton W. has all the best fashion tips for a gorgeous and comfortable look. If you're going on a trip, Leighton suggests not over-packing (although it is tempting) and making sure you pack lightweight and transitional clothing items. The best fabrics to wear are chiffon or any cotton blends. A nice chiffon dress is perfect for a night out or can serve as a swimsuit cover that is breathable but still protects your skin. If you want to dress up more, Leighton suggests a dress with a more opaque fabric such as silk. Just style yourself up with a vintage belt, a statement necklace and some cute heels!

For more inspiration and information on Leighton W., visit them on Instagram!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.