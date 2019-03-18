Revamping your springtime snack menu

SAN ANTONIO - Springtime is all about a fresh start, so why not revamp snack time?

Award-winning food blogger Vianney Rodriguez is back and taking delicious Cheezinos Brazilian cheese rolls to the next level. Cheezinos are a quick snack you can pick up at any H-E-B.

If you like savory, a strawberry salsa goes great with the cheese rolls. To make it, just chop and mix strawberries, jalapenos, onions and cilantro.

If you like something sweet, dip warm Cheezinos in butter and roll in cinnamon sugar to make a quick and easy Cheezino churro.

