SAN ANTONIO - Viva Fiesta! Mike Osterhage and Jen Tobias Struski revealed the 2019 SA Live Fiesta medal Friday at Market Square.

The new medal features the SA Live and KSAT logos with a papel picado style banner below, featuring the numerals 2-0-1-9.

Fiesta medal giveaways will take place at various locations around town starting on April 15. Look for those locations to be announced weekdays at 1 p.m. on SA Live April 15-19 and April 23-25!

