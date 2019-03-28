SA Live and The Crossmen team up for The Big Give

SAN ANTONIO - When it comes to marching bands, Drum Corp International is the best of the best, and one of the elite corps is The Crossmen. Their musicians come from all over the world , including many from South Texas. After rigorous auditions, and long rehearsals under the sun, More than 100 performers hit the road for a 60-day summer tour across the country. It a huge undertaking to put on performances of this scale that's why this non-profit organization is asking for help. They showed off their impressive skills in the middle of Market Square to drum up donations for The Big Give 2019.

Don't miss their latest show when they come through the Alamo City this summer!

