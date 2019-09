SAN ANTONIO - Ever wondered what it's like to be an Alamo City Roller Girl?

The SA Live crew is taking you behind the derby scenes with the Alamo City Rollergirls.

The Alamo City Rollergirls is a skater-owned and operated all-female roller derby league.

If you're interested in volunteering with the Alamo City Rollergirls, click here.

For more information, visit alamocityrollergirls.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.