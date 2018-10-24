Big Adventure August: Southern Trail Rides

NEW BRAUNFELS - Looking for a new adventure?

Southern Trail Rides in New Braunfels provides a variety of fun experiences that are great for the whole family!

Activities at Southern Trail Rides

Axe throwing

Archery

Skeet shooting

Ninja star throwing

Horseback riding

Shooting range

No experience is necessary to participate in any of these events since the highly trained staff will teach you everything you need to know.

All safety rules are taken very seriously, which will ensure that everyone will have a great time while staying safe.

Southern Trail Rides is also great for work retreats and bachelor/bachelorette parties!

Get ready to saddle up and go on down to Southern Trail Rides!

For more information, visit southerntrailrides.com.

