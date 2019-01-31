SA Live Big Adventure

Big Adventure January: Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park

Grand opening: Saturday, Feb. 2, at Park North Shopping Center

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking for some family fun in San Antonio?

You can visit Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park, opening Saturday, Feb. 2, at Park North Shopping Center!

The first 200 people in line to buy the Ultimate Pass will win free basic access for one year.

Activities at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park:

  • Indoor Skydiving 
  • Go-Karts
  • Climbing Walls
  • Ropes Course
  • Laser Tag
  • Mini-Golf
  • Bowling
  • Arcade

For more information, visit urbanairtrampolinepark.com

 

 

 

Information courtesy of Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park. 

