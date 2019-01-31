Big Adventure January: Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking for some family fun in San Antonio?

You can visit Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park, opening Saturday, Feb. 2, at Park North Shopping Center!

The first 200 people in line to buy the Ultimate Pass will win free basic access for one year.

Activities at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park:

Indoor Skydiving

Go-Karts

Climbing Walls

Ropes Course

Laser Tag

Mini-Golf

Bowling

Arcade

For more information, visit urbanairtrampolinepark.com.

Information courtesy of Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park.

