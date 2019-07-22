Big Adventure July: Scobee Education Center

SAN ANTONIO - To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, SA Live's Mike Osterhage and Jen Tobias-Struski visited the Scobee Education Center!

On July 20, 1969, the perspective of our world and mankind's limits were changed forever -- Apollo 11 landed on the moon, and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the surface as the entire world watched.

The Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults by fostering a love for science, technology and astronomy with hands-on experiences, programs and planetarium shows.

The Scobee planetarium is open to the public at 6 p.m. Fridays when parking is most available on campus.

For more information, visit sacscobee.org or call 210-486-0100.

