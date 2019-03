SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking for a new family adventure with your kids?

iFLY Indoor Skydiving in San Antonio will offer virtual reality flying from the film "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" through March 31.

At iFLY guests will fall in love with the sensation of floating on air while in a controlled space with iFLY professionals guiding you along the way.

To fly at iFLY, you must be 3 years old or older, and to fly with the virtual reality goggles you must be 6 or older.

For more information, visit iflyworld.com or call 210-762-4359.

Information courtesy of iFLY Indoor Skydiving. This is a sponsored article.

