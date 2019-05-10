Big Adventure May: Hillside Boutique Hotel in Castroville

CASTROVILLE - If you're looking for an affordable getaway in the Texas Hill Country, Hillside Boutique Hotel in Castroville is just the place to visit.

Hillside Boutique Hotel is located on the edge of San Antonio and is the perfect escape.

It has all of the modern amenities you might expect to find in the city.

Hillside Boutique Hotel amenities:

Texas Bistro

Barrel Room

Spa

Yoga on the Hill

For more information, visit hillsidetexas.com or call 830-538-3200.

