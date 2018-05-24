Big Adventure May: San Antonio Missions Baseball Club

SAN ANTONIO - If you haven't been out to see a San Antonio Missions game, now is the time to go!

The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club have drawn record crowds this season.

The first 2,000 fans to enter Wolff Stadium Friday will receive a free Eric Karros San Antonio Missions blue-gold home jersey.

The jersey is a replica of the one Karros wore in 1990, the year before he went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Grab some awesome Flying Chanclas gear!

The Flying Chanclas gear for the San Antonio Missions Baseball Club has become a fan favorite in the community!

San Antonio Missions will proudly be the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio for nine games during the season as part of Minor League Baseball’s initiative “Copa de la Diversion."

The origin for "Flying Chanclas" comes from the Latin American Culture.

Don't want to order Flying Chanclas gear online?

The only place to try on Flying Chanclas apparel is Wolff Stadium.

Get to know Eric Karros

Major League Baseball first baseman

Played in MLB from 1991 to 2004 for LA Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics

Played in San Antonio in 1990

Stay tuned to InstantReplay for Missions giveaways!

Be sure to keep tuning into InstantReplay on KSAT 12 for your chance to win a San Antonio Missions jersey and tickets to a game!

InstantReplay will be having contests throughout the Missions season.

Future San Antonio Missions jersey giveaways:

Missions vs. NW Arkansas July 6

Jersey - Paul Lo Duca

Missions vs. Tulsa Aug. 10

Jersey - Trea Turner

For San Antonio Missions tickets and information, visit SAMissions.com or call 210- 675-7275.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Missions Baseball Club.

