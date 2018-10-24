SA Live Big Adventure

Big Adventure July: Mystic Quarry

Located at 13190 FM 306, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a new adventure in Texas, check out the fun glamping site Mystic Quarry!

Mystic Quarry is located in Canyon Lake and is only a short drive from San Antonio.

More Headlines

They have plasma TVs and air conditioning in all of their housing for guests.

It's the perfect getaway for a family or a couple. 

Mystic Quarry accommodations:

  • Tipis
  • Cottages
  • Tiny house condos
  • RV sites

For more information, visit mysticquarry.com or call 830- 964-3330.

 

 

 

Information courtesy of Mystic Quarry.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.