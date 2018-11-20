Big Adventure November: Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard

If you need a new family adventure, Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard in Elmendorf, Texas is just the place to visit!
Sandy Oaks olive orchard is a peaceful country heaven escape from our busy lives.
There are shaded patios, pathways lined with olive trees, rose bushes, shrubs, flowers and fragrant herbs.
The Sandy Oaks garden, restaurant, gift shop and event hall is just a perfect venue for any occasion.
Coming up at Sandy Oaks
- December Jelly and Jam Workshop - Dec. 1, 2018, perfect for holiday gifts, free workshop
- From the Kitchen to the Spa - Jan. 12, 2019, $20 supply fee
Interested in a 'Sweet & Smoky Chocolate Balsamic Berry Trifles' recipe? Click here!
For more information , visit sandyoaks.com or call 210-621-0044.
Information courtesy of Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard.
