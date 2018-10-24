SA Live Big Adventure

Big Adventure October: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games San Antonio

Located at 5527 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for a day filled with adventure for the whole family at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games San Antonio! 

This is the first Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in the Lone Star State, and it's right by The Rim in one of the prime tourist locations in San Antonio. 

Awesome features at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games:

  • High-speed electric karting
  • State-of-the-art arcade
  • Hologate
  • Dark ride motion theater
  • Boutique bowling
  • 2-level laser tag arena
  • Ropes course with curved zip line
  • Cruden pro racing simulators
  • Andretti Grill 

You can even plan special events at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games!

This Big Adventure is perfect for date night or a family outing.

For more information, click here or call 210-469-0700.

 

 

 

Information courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

