Big Adventure October: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for a day filled with adventure for the whole family at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games San Antonio!
This is the first Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in the Lone Star State, and it's right by The Rim in one of the prime tourist locations in San Antonio.
Awesome features at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games:
- High-speed electric karting
- State-of-the-art arcade
- Hologate
- Dark ride motion theater
- Boutique bowling
- 2-level laser tag arena
- Ropes course with curved zip line
- Cruden pro racing simulators
- Andretti Grill
You can even plan special events at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games!
This Big Adventure is perfect for date night or a family outing.
For more information, click here or call 210-469-0700.
Information courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.
