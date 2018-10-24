Big Adventure October: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for a day filled with adventure for the whole family at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games San Antonio!

This is the first Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in the Lone Star State, and it's right by The Rim in one of the prime tourist locations in San Antonio.

Awesome features at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games:

High-speed electric karting

State-of-the-art arcade

Hologate

Dark ride motion theater

Boutique bowling

2-level laser tag arena

Ropes course with curved zip line

Cruden pro racing simulators

Andretti Grill

You can even plan special events at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games!

This Big Adventure is perfect for date night or a family outing.

For more information, click here or call 210-469-0700.

Information courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

