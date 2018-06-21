Big Adventure: Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in New Braunfels, Texas

Spend the hottest part of summer at the coolest place in town -- Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in New Braunfels!

If you're looking to beat the heat with the family and cool off, Schlitterbahn offers fun for all ages.

There's even a swim-up bar that adults will love!

One of the perks of visiting Sclitterbahn is that parking is free, and you can bring in your own food and drinks, except for alcohol.

"You can bring your own food as long as there’s no glass or alcohol," said Winter Prosapio, Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort. "You can bring an ice chest into the waterpark and fill it up with all the food you need."

New items on the Schlitterbahn menu:



Fried Oreos

Birthday funnel cake with blue ice cream and fried Oreo on top

Flaming hot Cheeto burgers

For more information about Schlitterbahn, visit schlitterbahn.com or call 830-625-2351.

