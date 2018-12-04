Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City!

The daughter of a U.S. Air Force pilot, Diana has lived in and around Military City USA since she was 5 years old. She graduated from Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, then traveled to New England to attend Boston University. She was local music director at the university’s radio station, WTBU, and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism before heading back home to San Antonio.

Diana launched her news career at KSAT 12 in September of 2005 and served as a producer on Good Morning San Antonio and the News at Noon for more than a decade. She created KSAT’s South Texas PRIDE series and worked with meteorologist Kaiti Blake on Blake’s Brainiacs before she joined the cast of SA Live in October of 2018.

As the mother of a young daughter, STEAM advocate, NASA enthusiast and self-proclaimed foodie, Diana’s favorite moments at KSAT 12 were spent on a team with former astronaut Eileen Collins during a mission to Mars simulation, at Market Square during SA Live’s teatime with Lou Ferrigno and with three chefs from New Orleans who appeared on SA Live during SA 300’s Tricentennial Culinary Exchange.

Diana can’t get enough of the SA Live cast’s fun-loving celebration of the city she loves and she’s excited for the next chapter at Market Square! You can connect with her and share story ideas on Twitter or send her a message on the SA Live Facebook page.

