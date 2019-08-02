Robert Morin

As a boy, he went to Spurs games at the Hemisfair Arena and remembers when Six Flags was just Fiesta Texas.

Robert now gets to celebrate the modern and cutting edge San Antonio every day as a member of the SA Live team.

He graduated with honors from MacArthur High School, and then decided to stretch his wings and went to college at Loyola University New Orleans. He made the Dean's List ever year and earned the Broadcast Production Student Of The Year Award in his senior year. He graduated with a double major in communications and pre-law philosophy.

Robert was able to travel across the country and the world during his college years, but just couldn't stay away from home.

Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home. He hopes to live up to the amazing "SA Live standard" and then help take the show to the next level.

When Robert is not putting together another fun episode of SA Live, he loves movies, television, video games and spending time with his four dogs, one cat, and his best friend, who happens to be his husband.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.